Length 25.6m
Year 2004
Tuko
2004|
Motor Yacht
Tuko is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by West Bay SonShip.
Design
Tuko measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 86 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.
Her interior design is by West Bay SonShip.
Performance and Capabilities
Tuko has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Tuko has a fuel capacity of 12,502 litres, and a water capacity of 2,728 litres.
Accommodation
Tuko accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.