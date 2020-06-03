Tuko is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by West Bay SonShip.

Design

Tuko measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 86 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Her interior design is by West Bay SonShip.

Performance and Capabilities

Tuko has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Tuko has a fuel capacity of 12,502 litres, and a water capacity of 2,728 litres.

Accommodation

Tuko accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.