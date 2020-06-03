Read online now
Length 38.1m
Year 2004

Tumberry

2004

Motor Yacht

Tumberry is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Fipa Italiana Yachts in Massa, Italy.

Design

Tumberry measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Tumberry has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Fipa Italiana Yachts.

Tumberry also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Tumberry has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tumberry has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tumberry has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tumberry accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tumberry has a hull NB of 137.

Tumberry is a RINA class yacht.

Build Team

10
32Kn

-

7.6m

6

2.3m
