Tumberry
2004|
Motor Yacht
Tumberry is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Fipa Italiana Yachts in Massa, Italy.
Design
Tumberry measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Tumberry has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Fipa Italiana Yachts.
Tumberry also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Tumberry has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Tumberry has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Tumberry has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tumberry accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tumberry has a hull NB of 137.
Tumberry is a RINA class yacht.