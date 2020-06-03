Tumblehome is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Lyman Morse Boat Co. in the USA, United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Tumblehome measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design is by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.

Her interior design is by Lisa Pirofsky Designs Inc..

Tumblehome also features naval architecture by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Tumblehome has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Tumblehome has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tumblehome accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Tumblehome flies the flag of Marshall Islands.