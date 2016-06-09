We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Tuppence
2011|
Motor Yacht
Tuppence is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Tuppence measures 29.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.22 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.
Tuppence also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Tuppence is a semi-custom Sunseeker 30M model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 30M semi-custom model include: Sunseeker Predator 100, Jacklo, Sirius of Man.
Performance and Capabilities
Tuppence has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 12v92tam diesel engines
Tuppence has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tuppence accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tuppence is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.
Tuppence is a Built to European Specification class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.