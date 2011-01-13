Mega yacht Turama is a luxury motor yacht guaranteed to make any special occasion feel that much more exclusive. Built in 2004 by Finnish shipyard Rauma, the 117m Turama is a powerful welded steel vessel whose lovely detailing, such as extensive teak decking, offers a sumptuous atmosphere in which to pamper her guests.

The vessel was converted from a cruiship to a luxury megayacht, with naval architecture and Marine Engineering design by Alpha Marine.



Uniquely equipped to make the most of any affair, the enormous out door spaces and exceptional comfort of Turama will make every moment spent onboard unforgettable. Perfectly designed for cruising, she is ideal for holiday or business use with its well appointed facilities and exquisite accommodations. Onboard dining is a memorable experience with a world-class chef preparing exquisite meals presented in a grand style and served either in the formal dining room or out on the deck in a true alfresco style.

Motor yacht Turama offers accommodation for seventy guests and 60 full-time crew members. This majestic vessel boasts an incredible master suite with his and hers bathrooms, his and hers dressing rooms, an en-suite salon and a private area situated on the forward upper deck.

There are two VIP suites onboard that feature opulent queen-size beds, spacious and elegant sitting areas and en-suite bathrooms. Twenty four luxurious double and twin guest cabins come equipped with their own en-suite marble bathrooms, complete with a Jacuzzi tub. The remaining sixteen single first class cabins also house an en-suite bathroom.

Turama’s facilities and entertainment systems are extensive, beginning with a robust main saloon with a grand piano as well as a dance floor and large plasma TV. A 12 seat private cinema can also be used as a conference room, while another 12 seat conference theatre can be used for exhibitions. A larger conference theatre can seat 80 to 100 people and enjoys a spacious exhibition display area, multimedia projection system and plasma screen.

An 8 station internet café exists within the vessel, though Wi-Fi is available in all the public areas. Families will love the children’s playroom with a plasma screen, piano and video game systems. An Espresso Café on the reception deck, one level down from the main deck, is the perfect place to catch up with friends.

Turama also boasts a swimming pool, Jacuzzi spa, sauna, beauty salon, massage and aromatherapy room, hospital, fully certified helipad and 4 wave runners. The onboard gymnasium holds a rowing machine, exercise bicycle, stair-step climber, treadmill and a selection of free weights up to 5 kilograms.

Turama has two 8.5 metre inflatable rigid hull tenders with a capacity of 24 guests as well as another 6.5 metre inflatable rigid hull tender with a capacity of 12 guests.