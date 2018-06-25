Turmoil is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Royal Denship .

Design

Turmoil measures 63.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 12.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,397 tonnes.

Turmoil has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ole Steen Knudsen.

Her interior design is by Destry Darr Designs.

Turmoil also features naval architecture by Ole Steen Knudsen.

Performance and Capabilities

Turmoil has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Turmoil has a hull NB of 327.