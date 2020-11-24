We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Turnin' Left
1994|
Motor Yacht
Turnin' Left is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.
Design
Turnin' Left measures 30.48 metres in length.
Turnin' Left has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Turnin' Left also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Turnin' Left has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Turnin' Left is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.
Design
Turnin' Left measures 30.48 metres in length.
Turnin' Left has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Turnin' Left also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Turnin' Left has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Turnin' Left has a fuel capacity of 28,391 litres.
Other Specifications
Turnin' Left has a hull NB of 257.