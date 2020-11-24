Turnin' Left is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.

Turnin' Left is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.

Design

Turnin' Left measures 30.48 metres in length.

Turnin' Left has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Turnin' Left also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Turnin' Left has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Turnin' Left has a fuel capacity of 28,391 litres.

Other Specifications

Turnin' Left has a hull NB of 257.