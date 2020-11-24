Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.5m
Year 1994

Turnin' Left

1994

|

Motor Yacht

Turnin' Left is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Turnin' Left measures 30.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Turnin' Left has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

Turnin' Left flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

5.8m

crew:

-

draft:

1.8m
Other Broward Marine yachts
Featured Events