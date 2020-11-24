Turnin' Left is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Turnin' Left measures 30.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Turnin' Left has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

Turnin' Left flies the flag of the United States.