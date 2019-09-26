Turquoise is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by CRN.

Design

Turquoise measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.15 metres and a beam of 6.08 metres.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Turquoise also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Turquoise has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Turquoise accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.