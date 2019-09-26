We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Turquoise
1974|
Motor Yacht
Turquoise is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Turquoise measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.15 metres and a beam of 6.08 metres.Her exterior design is by CRN.
Turquoise also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Turquoise has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Turquoise accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.