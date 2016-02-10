Turquoise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Turquoise Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Turquoise measures 55.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 755 tonnes.

Turquoise has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Turquoise also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Turquoise has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Turquoise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Turquoise Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Turquoise measures 55.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 755 tonnes.

Turquoise has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Turquoise also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Turquoise has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Turquoise has a fuel capacity of 83,500 litres, and a water capacity of 29,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Turquoise accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Turquoise has a hull NB of NB52.

Turquoise is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.