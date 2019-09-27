Tuscan Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Izar and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Tuscan Sun measures 44.8 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 485 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tuscan Sun has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Her interior design is by Jean-Michel Wilmotte/Luiz De Basto.

Tuscan Sun also features naval architecture by Izar.

Performance and Capabilities

Tuscan Sun has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tuscan Sun has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tuscan Sun accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tuscan Sun is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 401.

Tuscan Sun is a Lloyds Register class yacht.