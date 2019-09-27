Tuscan Sun
2006|
Motor Yacht
Tuscan Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Izar and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Tuscan Sun measures 44.8 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 485 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Tuscan Sun has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Her interior design is by Jean-Michel Wilmotte/Luiz De Basto.
Tuscan Sun also features naval architecture by Izar.
Performance and Capabilities
Tuscan Sun has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Tuscan Sun has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tuscan Sun accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tuscan Sun is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 401.
Tuscan Sun is a Lloyds Register class yacht.