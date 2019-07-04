Tutto Le Marrane is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Leopard Yachts.

Tutto Le Marrane is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

Tutto Le Marrane measures 46.20 feet in length and has a beam of 8.45 feet.

Tutto Le Marrane has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Studio Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Tutto Le Marrane also features naval architecture by Studio Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Tutto Le Marrane has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Tutto Le Marrane has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Tutto Le Marrane accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.