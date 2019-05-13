Twilight is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Burger Boat Company.

Twilight is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Twilight measures 34.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Twilight has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Twilight also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Twilight has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Twilight has a fuel capacity of 18,900 litres, and a water capacity of 9,500 litres.

Accommodation

Twilight accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Twilight has a hull NB of 453.