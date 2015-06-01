Twilight
Twilight is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by RMK Marine in Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
Twilight measures 38.14 feet in length and has a beam of 8.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes.
Twilight has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Her interior design is by Oyster Marine.
Twilight also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by an one screw propulsion system
Twilight has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Twilight accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Twilight is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 87.
Twilight is a Lloyds Regisrer class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.