Twilight is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by RMK Marine in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Twilight measures 38.14 feet in length and has a beam of 8.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes.

Twilight has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Oyster Marine.

Twilight also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Twilight has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Twilight accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Twilight is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 87.

Twilight is a Lloyds Regisrer class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.