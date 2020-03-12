57.5m flybridge ketch with amenity and pace

This elegant, 57.5m flybridge ketch is a noteworthy project for Royal Huisman. It is the yard"s first yacht completely styled, inside and out, by the talented team of Redman, Whiteley Dixon - with interior dÃ©cor from Todhunter Earle Associates. Naval architecture by Dubois Naval Architects represents another long-anticipated first for the yard; and this is Royal Huisman"s first flybridge sailing yacht.

Twizzle is a stimulating project because the owners are central to this talented team, bringing their own ideas (particularly in technology and design) and significant experience (yachts they have owned include a 47m Perini Navi and a 55m Feadship) to the process, adding challenge and momentum.

The vision is to create a high-performance sailing yacht with the comfort and amenity of a motor yacht. To this end Dubois have reduced wetted surface and set a swing keel within the 3.8m draft fixed keel. Lightweight composite materials are widely used in the rig and in components above the waterline whilst optimised beam and 120 tons of internal ballast secure stiffness and stability. The rig, with its 62m mainmast set to clear Panama"s Bridge of the Americas at low water, carries up-wind 1,952 m2 of sail (down-wind 2,872 m2).

Justin Redman and his group have shaped a graceful flying bridge that combines a stylish profile with airiness and light below. Together with Emily Todhunter they have defined an interior with owners" and guests" accommodation abaft the engine room and crew forward. A central dining area and saloon are situated amidships above the engine room with the main galley on a mezzanine deck and the pilothouse on a raised deck.

Twizzle was launched in August 2010.