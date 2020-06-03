Two is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Alia Yachts.

Design

Two measures 24.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.09 feet and a beam of 5.99 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 44 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Two has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Warwick Yacht Design.

Two has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Two has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Two accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.