Two Kay
2001|
Motor Yacht
Two Kay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Custom Line .
Design
Two Kay measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Two Kay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Two Kay also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Two Kay has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Two Kay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Custom Line .
Design
Two Kay measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Two Kay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Two Kay also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Two Kay has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Two Kay has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 620 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Two Kay accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Two Kay has a hull NB of 112/01.