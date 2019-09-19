Two Kay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Custom Line .

Two Kay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Custom Line .

Design

Two Kay measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.

Two Kay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Two Kay also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Two Kay has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Two Kay has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 620 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Two Kay accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Two Kay has a hull NB of 112/01.