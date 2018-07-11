Tyamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Canados.

Design

Tyamo measures 26.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.88 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 76 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Tyamo has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Tyamo has a fuel capacity of 9,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Tyamo accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.