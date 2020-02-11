Tzarina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Tzarina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Tzarina measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 603 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tzarina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Tzarina also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Tzarina has a top speed of 15.40 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tzarina has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,500 litres.

She also has a range of 7,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tzarina accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tzarina is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 430.

Tzarina is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.