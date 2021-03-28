Read online now
Length 77m
Year 2015

Motor yacht Weta (ex. Gin Tonic II; U-77) is a 74.60 metre motor yacht, due to launch in 2013 from Marco Yachts. She has recently been spotted in Auckland and is rumored to be owned by a well known New Zealander.

The displacement yacht features exterior styling from UK-based Michael Leach Designs and interior design by Loro Piana Interiors (Misa Poggi).

Weta has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, and can reach a top speed of 15.5 knots from her twin caterpillar engines.

Little else is known about this Marco Yachts project, which has been shrouded in secrecy.

 

guests:

12
speed:

15.5Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

14m

crew:

25

draft:

4.2m
