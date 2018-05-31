U-Boat Navigator is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Rena Umut Kocau, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

U-Boat Navigator measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

U-Boat Navigator has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots. .

Accommodation

U-Boat Navigator accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

U-Boat Navigator flies the flag of Malta.