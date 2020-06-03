We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 44m
Year 2009
Ubi Bene
Sail Yacht
Ubi Bene is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Valena Yachting.
Design
Ubi Bene measures 44 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.8 feet and a beam of 8.8 feet.
Ubi Bene has a wood hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Ubi Bene has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Ubi Bene accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ubi Bene flies the flag of Turkish.