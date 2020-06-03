Ubi Bene is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Valena Yachting.

Design

Ubi Bene measures 44 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.8 feet and a beam of 8.8 feet.

Ubi Bene has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Ubi Bene has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ubi Bene accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ubi Bene flies the flag of Turkish.