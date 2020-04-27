Ubiquitous is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Ubiquitous measures 34.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.13 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes.

Ubiquitous has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Ubiquitous also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Ubiquitous has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ubiquitous accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ubiquitous has a hull NB of 7629.