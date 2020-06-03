Length 31m
Year 2006
Ugur
2006|
Motor/Sailer Yacht
Ugur is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2006 by Turkyacht & Gulet Charter in Turkey, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Ugur measures 31.00 feet in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.
Ugur has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Ugur has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Ugur has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ugur accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ugur has a wood hull.
Ugur flies the flag of Turkish.