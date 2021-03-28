Uk Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Monte Fino MotorYacht.

Design

Uk Sea measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Uk Sea has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Uk Sea has a fuel capacity of 2,970 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Uk Sea contains 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.