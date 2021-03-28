Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.6m
Year 1998

Uk Sea

1998

|

Motor Yacht

Uk Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Monte Fino MotorYacht.

Design

Uk Sea measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Uk Sea has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Uk Sea has a fuel capacity of 2,970 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Uk Sea contains 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

23Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6m

crew:

1

draft:

-
Featured Events