Ulysses is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Kleven in Ulsteinvik, Norway.

Design

Ulysses measures 116.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.70 feet and a beam of 18.00 feet.

Ulysses has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Ulysses also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Accommodation

Ulysses accommodates up to 66 guests .

Other Specifications

Ulysses has a hull NB of 370.