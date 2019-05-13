Ulysses is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trinity Yachts.

Ulysses is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Ulysses measures 58.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres.

Ulysses has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Ulysses also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ulysses has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ulysses has a fuel capacity of 176,021 litres, and a water capacity of 31,797 litres.

Accommodation

Ulysses accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ulysses has a hull NB of T019.