Ulysses
2003|
Motor Yacht
Ulysses is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trinity Yachts.
Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.
Design
Ulysses measures 58.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 11.00 metres.
Ulysses has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.
Ulysses also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Ulysses has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Ulysses has a fuel capacity of 176,021 litres, and a water capacity of 31,797 litres.
Accommodation
Ulysses accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ulysses has a hull NB of T019.