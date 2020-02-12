Um Hurair is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 1997.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Um Hurair measures 47.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 393 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Um Hurair has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Um Hurair also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Um Hurair has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Um Hurair is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 1997.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Um Hurair measures 47.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 393 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Um Hurair has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Um Hurair also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Um Hurair has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Um Hurair has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 55,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Um Hurair accommodates up to 13 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Um Hurair has a hull NB of FB 078.

Um Hurair is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UAE.