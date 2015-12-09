UM6 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

UM6 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

UM6 measures 26.49 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet.

Model

UM6 is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Alvium, Free Willi, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, Dream, Sunseeker Predator 84'.

Performance and Capabilities

UM6 has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines.

UM6 has a water capacity of 317 litres.

Accommodation

UM6 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.