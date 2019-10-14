Umbra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Damen, in the Netherlands.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

Umbra measures 51.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.

Umbra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Damen.

Umbra also features naval architecture by Damen.

Performance and Capabilities

Umbra has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Umbra has a fuel capacity of 172,570 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Umbra . She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Umbra has a hull NB of 547209.

Umbra is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.