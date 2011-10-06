Unbridled is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Unbridled is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Unbridled measures 35.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.

Unbridled has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Ihor Pona.

Unbridled also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Unbridled has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Unbridled has a fuel capacity of 24,225 litres.

Accommodation

Unbridled accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Unbridled has a hull NB of 09.

Unbridled flies the flag of Marshall Islands.