Unbridled is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Unbridled measures 58.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 803 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Unbridled has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Geoff Van Aller.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Unbridled also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Unbridled has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Unbridled has a fuel capacity of 128,704 litres, and a water capacity of 22,856 litres.

She also has a range of 5,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Unbridled accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Unbridled is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T039.

Unbridled is an ABS class yacht.