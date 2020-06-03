Unforgettable is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Royal Denship , in Denmark.

Design

Unforgettable measures 41.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.33 feet and a beam of 8.14 feet.

Unforgettable has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Royal Denship.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Unforgettable also features naval architecture by Royal Denship .

Accommodation

Unforgettable accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Unforgettable has a hull NB of 285.

Unforgettable is a DNV class yacht.