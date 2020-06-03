We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 41.76m
Year 2003
Unforgettable
Motor Yacht
Unforgettable is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Royal Denship , in Denmark.
Design
Unforgettable measures 41.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.33 feet and a beam of 8.14 feet.
Unforgettable has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Royal Denship.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Unforgettable also features naval architecture by Royal Denship .
Accommodation
Unforgettable accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Unforgettable has a hull NB of 285.
Unforgettable is a DNV class yacht.