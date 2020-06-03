Unforgettable is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Inace Yachts.

Unforgettable is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Unforgettable measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 210 tonnes.

Unforgettable has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Unforgettable has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Unforgettable has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Unforgettable accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.