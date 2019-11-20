Unforgettable is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Unforgettable measures 25.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.

Unforgettable has a composite hull.

Model

Unforgettable is a semi-custom Ferretti 830 model.

Other yachts based on this Ferretti 830 semi-custom model include: Bonita, St Michel.

Performance and Capabilities

Unforgettable has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Unforgettable has a fuel capacity of 7,600 litres, and a water capacity of 343 litres.

Accommodation

Unforgettable accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Unforgettable has a white hull.

Unforgettable flies the flag of Georgetown.