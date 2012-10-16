Unfurled is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Vitters Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Unfurled measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.50 feet and a beam of 9.80 feet.

Unfurled has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Other Specifications

Unfurled has a hull NB of 3072.