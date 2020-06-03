Unica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Unica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Unica measures 30.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.05 metres.

Unica has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Unica has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Unica has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Unica accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Unica has a hull NB of 672.