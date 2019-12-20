Length 54m
Unicorn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.
Design
Unicorn measures 54.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 695 tonnes.
Unicorn has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Her interior design is by Baglietto .
Unicorn also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Unicorn has a top speed of 17.00 knots.
Unicorn has a fuel capacity of 93,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.
Accommodation
Unicorn accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.
Other Specifications
Unicorn has a hull NB of 10219.