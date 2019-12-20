Read online now
Length 54m
Year 2016

Unicorn

2016

|

Motor Yacht

Unicorn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Unicorn measures 54.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 695 tonnes.

Unicorn has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Baglietto .

Unicorn also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Unicorn has a top speed of 17.00 knots.

Unicorn has a fuel capacity of 93,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

Accommodation

Unicorn accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Unicorn has a hull NB of 10219.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

10.2m

crew:

11

draft:

3m
