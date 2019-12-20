Unicorn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Unicorn measures 54.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 695 tonnes.

Unicorn has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Baglietto .

Unicorn also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Unicorn has a top speed of 17.00 knots.

Unicorn has a fuel capacity of 93,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

Accommodation

Unicorn accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Unicorn has a hull NB of 10219.