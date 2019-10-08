Unity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2005.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Unity measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 8.55 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 235 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Unity has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Her interior design is by A La Mer .

Unity also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Unity has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Unity is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 235.

Unity is a DNV class yacht.