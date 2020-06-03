Unleashed is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Unleashed measures 26.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet.

Unleashed has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Unleashed also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Unleashed has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Unleashed accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.