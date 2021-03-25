Unlimited 88 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Jade Yachts.

Design

Unlimited 88 measures 27.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 215 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Unlimited 88 has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Unlimited 88 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Unlimited 88 has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres.

Accommodation

Unlimited 88 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.