Length 27.9m
Year 2009
Unlimited 88
Motor Yacht
Unlimited 88 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Jade Yachts.
Design
Unlimited 88 measures 27.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 215 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.
Unlimited 88 has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Unlimited 88 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Unlimited 88 has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres.
Accommodation
Unlimited 88 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.