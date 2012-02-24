Length 34.02m
Year 1992
Unplugged
1992|
Sail Yacht
Unplugged is a 34m sailing yacht built by Cantiere Valdettaro in 1992. The luxury yacht’s exterior design and engineering are the work of Laurent Giles. Unplugged also benefitted from a refit in 2001.
This luxury yacht has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure, a beam of 7.95m (26.08ft) and a 2.80m (9.19ft) draft.
Unplugged offers accommodation for up to 10 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 6 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.