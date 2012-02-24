Read online now
Length 34.02m
Year 1992

Unplugged is a 34m sailing yacht built by Cantiere Valdettaro in 1992. The luxury yacht’s exterior design and engineering are the work of Laurent Giles. Unplugged also benefitted from a refit in 2001.

This luxury yacht has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure, a beam of 7.95m (26.08ft) and a 2.80m (9.19ft) draft.

Unplugged offers accommodation for up to 10 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 6 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

 

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.95m

crew:

6

draft:

2.8m
