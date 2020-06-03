We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 29m
Year 2001
Unplugged
Motor Yacht
Unplugged is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Unplugged measures 29 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7.0 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Unplugged has a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.
Unplugged has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.
Accommodation
Unplugged contains 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.
Other Specifications
Unplugged flies the flag of the USA.