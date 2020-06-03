Unplugged is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Lazzara Yachts.

Design

Unplugged measures 29 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7.0 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Unplugged has a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Unplugged has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Unplugged contains 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.

Other Specifications

Unplugged flies the flag of the USA.