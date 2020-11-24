We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 27.4m
Year 1997
Uptown
1997|
Motor Yacht
Uptown is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Uptown measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Uptown has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Uptown accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.