Uriamir is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Uriamir measures 28.95 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 117 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Maria Cassetta.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Uriamir has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Uriamir accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.