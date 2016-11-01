Luxury motor yacht Mr Terrible was built in 2007 by American shipyard Delta Marine and is a high-performance superyacht with contemporary styling. With a GRP hull and superstructure she features naval architecture is by Delta Design Group and interior and exterior design by Espinosa Yacht Design. This twin screw superyacht measures 46.94 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Mr Terrible is built entirely of composite materials and Delta Marine utilized the benefits of carbon fibre to ensure a lightweight yacht that is strong, durable and performs to its expectations.

The dramatic lines, smoked glass and sleek profile declare this yacht is powerfully built. Twin MTU 16v4000 engines with 3,650 horsepower each are at the heart of Mr. Terrible’s impressive performance. The gleaming red engines represent machinery that is as capable as it is beautiful. She can reach cruising speeds of 20 knots quite comfortably, and a maximum speed of almost 24 knots. Her dramatic visual profile accurately represents her impressive ability to perform with speed and deftness. It is the perfect union of stylish naval architecture crafted with personality and precision.

Mr. Terrible’s outdoor spaces are prime territory for enjoyment where relaxation and recreation are the only things on the agenda. Numerous gathering spaces draw people outdoors for fresh air and conversation. The fly bridge, which features a full steering station, is brimming with indulgent details for those who enjoy lounging - including a hot tub, wet bar and one of two onboard margarita machines.

Guests are encouraged to soak as long as they desire, thanks to the convenient retractable 50-inch plasma screen television and floating wireless remote. The aft deck features a large bubinga and wenge table with wicker chairs, the perfect setting for alfresco dining. Warm camaraderie, along with infrared heat panels, keeps everyone cosy during evenings spent under the starry skies.

The quest for marlin, Dorado and tuna is a great source of enjoyment for the owners and their friends, so Mr. Terrible is thoroughly equipped for the chase. The fishing cockpit on the main deck features a live bait tank and rod locker. Or, guests can choose to get up close and personal with the aquatic life by taking advantage of the nitrox dive compressor and six full sets of dive gear on board.

Perhaps it’s waterskiing or kayaking that suits you best. Two tenders are equipped to take you wherever you need to go and a unique hydraulic swim ladder will make sure you enter and exit the water with ease. Finally, for those who like to experience marine adventure from the luxurious comforts inside, underwater camera installed under the transom capture deep-sea curiosities in real-time and broadcast the action live.

Step inside Mr. Terrible and prepare to be transported to a paradise of coconut trees, coral reefs and ultimate pleasure. It is Polynesian artistry reinvented, imbued with elegant art deco touches, vibrant tropical glasswork and intricate details. Rich exotic woods of wenge, bubinga and Koa surround you. The overall effect is a harmonious contrast of modern and primitive, delighting all with imagination.



The central staircase creates a dramatic focal point. Crafted of bubinga and accented with wenge and stainless steel, it’s just as much function as it dazzling. The dining salon, with room for fourteen, is framed by a majestic chandelier comprised of abstract botanical forms and brushed aluminium fronds. It’s an unforgettable milieu for formal dining experiences.

Once inside, it is quickly evident that the floor plan is open, airy and light; a floating gallery where the rooms themselves act as functional works of art. Splashes of colour are infused in the hand carved floral inlay carpet and fine upholstery, an enticing contrast against the soothing, neutral walls.

Bamboo, woven woods, leather hides and textured fabrics are integrated into the architecture to give a feel of transcendent simplicity. Furniture collections feature a heavy use of hardwoods and rattan, and were designed to be wonderfully comfortable. One hallmark of Mr. Terrible is the elegant woodwork that spans the interior spaces, from the African walnut flooring to the bubinga ceiling beams.

Inside the master suite, one discovers an intimate and private oasis. The walls soothe and surround you with rich textured tropical woodwork, in a variety of opulent grains, and polished to ethereal perfection. High above the king sized bed, a glorious nautical-inspired stained glass oculus brings in resplendent natural light, yet it can be screened at the touch of a button. Inside the master head, bronze and black glass mosaic tiles set a dramatic canvas for twin hand-turned wood basin sinks and the opulent copper soaking tub. It’s the ideal place to begin or end a day full of adventure.

Follow the central spiral staircase downstairs and you’ll find four spacious, luxuriously appointed staterooms. Each one shares the same harmonious design scheme that prevails throughout Mr. Terrible, yet to give each room a dash of originality, they are finished in four separate colour palettes. The rooms are equipped with Pullman berths for children and the two VIP suites include a settee.

The owner’s have made certain that guests aboard Mr. Terrible will enjoy their time thoroughly, ensuring that each room is a private cove of relaxation. In fact, the only terrible part of your stay might be the day you step ashore and say goodbye to this charming and irrepressible host of the high seas.