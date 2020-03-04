Completed by Feadship in 2004, the 71.60m Utopia was one of the largest Dutch-built yachts at the time of her launch in 2004 and has since undergone an extensive refit in 2013. Aptly named and meticulously maintained, this traditional custom Feadship is a sophisticated member of the builder’s fleet and a features incredible interior volumes.

Space is key on board Utopia as her headroom of 2.20 metres creates a sense of freedom and comfort, enhanced by the full-height windows and relaxed, homely interiors. This giant of height and space can house up to 12 guests in 6 suites comprising of three double cabins and three twins. What’s more, is that guests can step on board in style thanks to a helicopter landing pad on the aft.

The owner’s deck is one of six grand platforms, spanning over 50 metres of space with private Jacuzzi and dining terrace, sky lounge, gym and stateroom with 270 degree curved window. The remaining five guest rooms may not boast as much space as a dedicated deck, but are created to provide unbridled comfort. Safety joins space, as the engineering throughout means comfort and stability are achieved through technology and design.