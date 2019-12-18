Utopia II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Utopia II measures 35.40 feet in length and has a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 172 tonnes.

Utopia II has a steel hull with a steel / teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Anita's Interiors.

Utopia II also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Utopia II has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Utopia II has a fuel capacity of 7,775 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Utopia II accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.