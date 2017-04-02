Utopia III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Utopia III measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Utopia III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Paragon Design.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Utopia III also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Utopia III has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Utopia III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Utopia III measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Utopia III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Paragon Design.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Utopia III also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Utopia III has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Utopia III has a fuel capacity of 61,512 litres, and a water capacity of 10,410 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Utopia III accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Utopia III has a hull NB of T011.