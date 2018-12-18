Utopia IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Rossinavi in Viare, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Utopia IV measures 63.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 11.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 986 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Utopia IV has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

Utopia IV also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Utopia IV has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Utopia IV accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Utopia IV is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FR031.

Utopia IV is a RINA class yacht.